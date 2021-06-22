Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 140,545 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,545 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.