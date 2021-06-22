Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 74,235 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $127,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,758,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $92.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

