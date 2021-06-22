Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,725 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

