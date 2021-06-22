Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.020-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-3.000 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.25.

ESS opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

