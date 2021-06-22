Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 121,345 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

