Barrett Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,310.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

