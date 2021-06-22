Aviva PLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Abiomed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.57. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.39 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

