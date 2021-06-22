Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000.

SCHA opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

