Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY opened at $209.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

