Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 31,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 721.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $382.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

