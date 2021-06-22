Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 351.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.09% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

