Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $728,000 Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.91.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.