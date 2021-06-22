Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $882,000 Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,684,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

