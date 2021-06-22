Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Twilio by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $363.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,073. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

