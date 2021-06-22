Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,297,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $216.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

