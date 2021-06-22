Head-To-Head Review: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) vs. Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Intelsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.04 -$911.66 million ($3.21) -0.17

AST SpaceMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Intelsat -44.34% N/A -5.46%

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelsat beats AST SpaceMobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services; and in-flight network, in-flight system, and in-flight services, as well as aviation partner support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

