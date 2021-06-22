Generation Bio (GBIO) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Generation Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Generation Bio alerts:

This table compares Generation Bio and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A -$80.52 million -8.47 Generation Bio Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.08

Generation Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Generation Bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Generation Bio Competitors 4627 17674 38885 768 2.58

Generation Bio presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.77%. Given Generation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Generation Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Generation Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A -26.83% -24.37% Generation Bio Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

Generation Bio beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.