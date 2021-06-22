WealthStone Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,676,000 after buying an additional 166,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

