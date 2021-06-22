WealthStone Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.72, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

