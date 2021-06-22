WealthStone Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3,251.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 167,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 162,557 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 133,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,511 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $92,985,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

ALXN opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

