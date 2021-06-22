American National Insurance Co. Sells 26,071 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

American National Insurance Co. cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,060,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

