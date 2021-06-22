CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company.

CXW stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.26. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81,824 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,408,000 after purchasing an additional 792,211 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

