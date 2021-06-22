CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

