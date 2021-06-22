9,682 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $4,042,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -19.39. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

