Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) vs. Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Critical Comparison

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertiv and Clean Energy Pathways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $4.37 billion 2.15 -$327.30 million $0.78 34.15 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Energy Pathways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertiv.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 2.56% 79.60% 7.92% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vertiv and Clean Energy Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 0 0 7 0 3.00 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertiv currently has a consensus price target of $23.13, suggesting a potential downside of 13.19%. Given Vertiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Vertiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vertiv has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertiv beats Clean Energy Pathways on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, uninterruptible power systems, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing these products and their related systems. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

