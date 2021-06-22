GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78.

