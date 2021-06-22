Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

