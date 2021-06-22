Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 16,500 Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

AVO stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 28.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.