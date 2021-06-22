Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,825,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $305.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $190.98 and a 52 week high of $316.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.02.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

