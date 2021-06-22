Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

