Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

