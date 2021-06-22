V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.