48,300 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $8,100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,250,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $500,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFAC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

