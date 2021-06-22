Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 298,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

