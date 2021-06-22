Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires 29,100 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

NYSE ACB opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.20. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.