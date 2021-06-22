Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,494 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,494 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.