Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

