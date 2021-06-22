First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 88,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.