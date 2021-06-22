Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $41.02 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Netflix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $497.00 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.