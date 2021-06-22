Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.92% of Pacira BioSciences worth $28,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $138,927.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,929. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

