Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 636,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $31,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,874,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,829,000 after buying an additional 273,999 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.