Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.73. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

