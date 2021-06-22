Analysts Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target at $27.13

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Sumo Logic news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Insiders sold 299,712 shares of company stock worth $5,554,537 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.97 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

