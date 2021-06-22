Analysts Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in F.N.B. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

