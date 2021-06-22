Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Down 43.4% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $462.13 million and approximately $153.95 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00586423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,529,241,502 coins and its circulating supply is 356,979,638 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

