MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0015 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $274,486.94 and $1,314.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,686.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.45 or 0.05967239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.01374606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00373395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00114784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00644102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.00371506 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00040666 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

