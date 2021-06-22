Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62,400.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $544,943.72 and approximately $62,400.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00112751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.23 or 1.00046829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

