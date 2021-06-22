Alpine Global Management LLC Grows Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 184.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSAC stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Property Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

