Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 185.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

