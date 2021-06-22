Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $114.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

